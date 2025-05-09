India-Pakistan tensions hit film industry

Amid growing tensions between India and Pakistan following recent military developments, the Indian entertainment industry is facing significant disruptions. Several film releases, promotional events, and high-profile functions have either been postponed or cancelled, as the industry rallies behind the Indian Armed Forces during this critical time.

One of the major announcements came from the makers of Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao. Initially slated for a theatrical release on May 9, the film will now premiere directly on Amazon Prime Video on May 16. The sudden shift highlights the uncertainty surrounding public events and cinema outings across the country.

In another notable development, veteran actor Kamal Haasan issued a heartfelt statement announcing the postponement of the audio launch of his much-awaited film Thug Life, which was originally scheduled for May 16. He wrote, “Art can wait. India comes first,” underlining the industry's support for national priorities during this period of unrest.

Meanwhile, the press meet for Subham, actress Samantha’s first venture as a producer, has also been called off. The event, which was set to be held today, joins a growing list of cancelled promotional activities across multiple film industries.

The impact of the geopolitical climate is not limited to cinema alone. The BCCI has announced the indefinite suspension of the 2025 IPL season, citing safety concerns and the need to avoid large public gatherings. The cricketing body emphasized its solidarity with the Indian government and the Armed Forces.

As the situation develops, industry insiders expect further delays and cancellations. With national security taking precedence, the Indian entertainment sector stands united, echoing the sentiment: the show can wait—India comes first.