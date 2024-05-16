India shines bright at Cannes Film Festival with Bharat Pavilion

In a landmark moment for Indian cinema, the Bharat Pavilion was inaugurated today at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in France, amidst a year that promises magic for Bharat with numerous official selections across sections.





The prestigious Bharat Pavilion, hosted annually by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Government of India, marks India's commitment to showcasing its rich cinematic heritage and fostering international collaborations with the global film fraternity. Spearheaded by the National Film Development Corporation as the nodal agency and FICCI as the industry partner, the pavilion serves as a hub for networking, collaboration, and promotion of Indian cinema on the global stage.



The grand inauguration ceremony was led by Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Shri. Sanjay Jaju, along with Shri. Jawed Ashraf, Ambassador of India to France. Esteemed dignitaries, renowned filmmakers, and industry leaders graced the occasion, including Tholoana Rose Ncheke, Chairperson of the National Film and Video Foundation, South Africa, Christian Jeune, Director of Films Department, Deputy General Delegate of the Cannes Film Festival, and filmmaker Richie Mehta, among others.

Speaking at the inauguration, Secretary Sanjay Jaju expressed joy over the increased Indian presence in the Cannes official selection and emphasized the role of government support in promoting Indian projects. Ambassador Jawed Ashraf highlighted India's growing global significance and the importance of cinema in showcasing its culture and ideas.

The Bharat Pavilion aims to enhance the visibility and accessibility of Indian cinema worldwide, fostering collaboration between the Indian audio-visual industry and international counterparts. States like Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra are showcasing their locales at the Cannes Film Market, with three films shot in India through partnerships with India's Film Facilitation Office shortlisted for various festival sections.

This year marks the UT of J&K's debut at the Cannes Film Market, showcasing its scenic beauty and film-friendly policies. The Bharat Pavilion promises to host engaging panel discussions and networking sessions, showcasing the diversity and opportunities within the Indian film industry, reaffirming India's presence on the global cinematic stage.