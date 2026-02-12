It’s official; Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ races towards a sequel

The global film industry’s growing obsession with sequels and franchise-driven cinema is once again making headlines, and the latest addition to this trend comes from Hollywood’s mega-success F1. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer has officially confirmed that a sequel to the Brad Pitt-led blockbuster is in development, sending excitement across the global cinema community.

In an interview, Bruckheimer revealed that F1 Movie 2 is now “in the works,” though he refrained from sharing specific timelines, plot details, or casting confirmations. While official announcements are yet to be made, the producer’s statement firmly establishes that the franchise is moving forward, with a major project being planned behind the scenes.

The original F1 emerged as one of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters of 2025, earning approximately $633 million worldwide. It also holds the distinction of being the highest-grossing auto-racing film in Hollywood history, a milestone that cemented its place as a landmark sports drama. The film’s success was not limited to Western markets alone—it enjoyed a phenomenal theatrical run in India, particularly in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where it delivered one of the most immersive big-screen experiences of the year.

With its cutting-edge visuals, high-octane racing sequences, and cinematic storytelling, F1 connected strongly with both mainstream and global audiences. Given the massive success of the first part, expectations are already sky-high for the sequel.

Industry buzz suggests that the F1 team and Apple TV Studios are likely to go all out with the next installment, potentially scaling up production, storytelling, and global reach, making the sequel an even bigger cinematic spectacle.