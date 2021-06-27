It’s time to explore new characters, says actor Manasvi Vashist

Actor Manasvi Vashist, who made his foray into the television industry with the television show "Ishq mein marjawan 2". He played the role of Aryan in the show. The show is wrapped up now and he talks about his future plans and more.

When asked about his feelings on the show being wrapped up and his future plans, Manasvi says, "Working for 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' as my debut show, was an experience worth living for.





Highlight: Playing a character who is totally unlike me in my debut and going through all the ups and downs together really helped me to learn more about the intricacies of what goes behind the cameras - Manasvi Vashist

This show is very close to my heart as it has not only shaped me as an actor but also given me an opportunity to learn a lot from my finest co-actors.

I have played the role of Aryan on the show. Working with an entire set of cast and crew, playing a character who is totally unlike me and going through all the ups and downs together really helped me learn more about the intricacies of what goes behind the cameras. I think it was pretty challenging for the entire cast to bring all the characters to life. But I am glad we have done a good job together."

Adding to the same, he says, "The show has given me more than I could ever expect, I was not the lead actor. I loved the role of Aryan on the show. Now that the show is wrapped up, I want to do something different in order to evolve as an actor. I would like to play characters unlike Aryan. I am trying to explore some interesting roles in both TV and webspace."

Lastly, on being asked the current scenario and the effect of Covid on his schedule, Manasvi says, "Covid has been a huge challenge for us.

Due to the lockdown imposed in the city, the entire crew had to travel in such unsafe circumstances just to keep the show going on. As actors, we need to stretch our schedule if need be but I'd prefer a healthy work balance not just for myself but for everyone."