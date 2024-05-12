Karimnagar: Give us 12 MP seats, urges KTR

Karimnagar : “Was it not better when KCR was CM?” questioned the BRS working president KT Rama Rao, urging voters to grant 10-12 MP seats to the party.

“KCR will rule the state politics again in six months. There is also a conspiracy to make Hyderabad a UT. That is why there should be MPs who ask in the parliament,” he said, participating in a road show in Huzurabad on Saturday in support of the party’s candidate Boinapally Vinod Kumar.



“There is a contest among KCR’s ten years rule, ten years of poisonous BJP rule and 150 days of rule of lies of Congress are in Karimnagar Lok Sabha. People should think wisely before voting,” he said, accusing the PM Modi of not doing anything for Telangana in his tenure.



“In 2014 polls Modi promised Rs 15 lakh to each house, 2 crore jobs and to double farmers’ income but failed to do so,” said KTR. “He promised bullet trains, to make India into a 5 trillion dollar economy, but nothing is done in ten years. That is why they say they built a temple,” he added.



He said that KCR also built Yadadri, a modern temple and made the life of Telangana better. “The BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay in only interested in the Hindu Muslim Panchayat, digging mosques, but did nothing good to this area,” KTR said.

