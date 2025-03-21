‘Jack – KonchemKrack’ comes with peppy ‘Kiss Song’

Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s much-anticipated film Jack – KonchemKrack, directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, is gaining momentum with its lively soundtrack. After the massive response to the first single Pablo Neruda, the makers have now unveiled the second track, Kiss Song, which has quickly caught the attention of music lovers.

Composed by Bhaskar with music by Suresh Bobbili, the song is a breezy romantic melody that follows Jack’s quest to find the perfect spot in Hyderabad to kiss his girlfriend, played by Vaishnavi Chaitanya. With lyrics penned by Sanare and soulful vocals by Javed Ali and Amala Chebolu, the song delivers an irresistible charm. Adding to the appeal, Siddhu’s energetic dance moves, choreographed by Raju Sundaram, elevate the track’s fun factor.

Scheduled for release on April 10, 2025, Jack – KonchemKrack is produced by BVSN Prasad under the Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra banner. The film is touted as a full-fledged entertainer, blending humor and action seamlessly. Siddhu plays the titular role of Jack, a quirky and mischievous character, promising a rollercoaster of laughter and madness.

The film also features an impressive supporting cast, including Prakash Raj, Naresh, and Brahmaji in key roles. With AchuRajamani and Radhan handling the music and Sam CS composing the background score, Jack – KonchemKrack is shaping up to be an exciting entertainer that fans can’t wait to watch on the big screen.







