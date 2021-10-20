Jacqueline Fernandez appears before ED

New Delhi: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday for questioning in connection with an over Rs 200 crore money laundering case being probed against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, officials said. The actor deposed before the federal agency around 3:30 pm after skipping its summons at least three times earlier.

Her statement was recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said. Fernandez, 36, has once appeared before the federal agency in this case in August and had recorded her statement. It is understood that the agency wants to confront her with some new evidence and question her along with the main accused in the case Chandrashekhar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul. Sources said some funds were allegedly transferred by Chandrashekhar from accounts linked to him to those related to the family members of Fernandez. In this connection, some bank accounts in India and in Dubai are under the scanner of the agency.

The agency, the officials said, wants to understand some trail of funds and transactions that are allegedly linked to Fernandez in this case.

Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi, 29, recorded her statement with the ED last week in this case.