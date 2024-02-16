Live
- K’taka: BJP, JD-S stage walk out after Siddaramaiah targets Centre
- Rahul’s Nyay Yatra enters UP
- Satellite Cartosat-2 successfully re-entered Earth's atmosphere: ISRO
- Escalation At Punjab-Haryana Border: Police Fire Tear Gas At Protesting Farmers
- Bengal school jobs case: SC grants bail to Manik Bhattacharya’s son
- ‘No change in exam schedule’: CBSE warns against fake notice
- 549 children reunited, over 200 rescued: An account of Railways’ ‘life-saving’ act in January
- Over 20 terrorists who took part in Oct 7 massacre arrested in Gaza hospital: IDF
- March for Farmer Rights: Demanding Reforms and Equity in Alampur
- Tensions Escalate At Punjab-Haryana Border As Police Disperse Farmers Amid Protests
Just In
Jr NTR’s ‘Devara: Part 1’new release date announced, locks for Dussehra 2024
Young Tiger Jr. NTR, known for his powerful performances, gears up for the release of his action drama “Devara: Part 1.”
Young Tiger Jr. NTR, known for his powerful performances, gears up for the release of his action drama “Devara: Part 1.” Initially set for release on April 5, 2024, the film faced delays in VFX works and actor Saif Ali Khan's injury, prompting a postponement.
Now, the team has unveiled a surprise announcement, revealing that “Devara: Part 1” is slated to hit the big screens on October 10, 2024, coinciding with the Dussehra festive period. Jr. NTR took to his social media profiles to share the release date along with a thumping poster that captures the essence of the film.
This collaboration marks Jr. NTR's second project with director Koratala Siva after the success of Janatha Garage. Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, known for her stunning performances, makes her Tollywood debut opposite Jr. NTR in this action-packed venture. Marathi actress Shruti Marathe is also rumored to be part of the film's cast.
Produced by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Sudhakar Mikkilineni, and Kosaraju Harikrishna under the banners of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, Devara: Part 1 promises to be a prestigious project. The music for the film is composed by Anirudh. As anticipation builds, fans eagerly await the Dussehra release of this much-awaited film, following Jr. NTR's tradition of releasing hits during the festive period, reminiscent of his superhit Aravinda Sametha in 2018.