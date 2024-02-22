Jyothika's Hindi Comeback: 'Shaitan' Trailer Unleashes Horror Magic!

Renowned Tamil actress Jyothika, known for her versatile performances, is set to make her return to Hindi cinema after 26 years with the upcoming film 'Shaitan.' The trailer, released on February 22nd, features Jyothika alongside Bollywood stalwarts Ajay Devgn and Madhavan, creating anticipation among fans.

Jyothika's career spans decades, with iconic roles opposite leading actors in various languages. Her re-entry into films after an 8-year hiatus garnered attention, and 'Shaitan' marks her 50th film milestone. The horror thriller, a remake of the Gujarati film "Vash," promises a gripping narrative centered around black magic.

The trailer showcases Jyothika opposite Ajay Devgn, while Madhavan takes on a new and intense character, adding to the intrigue. Fans are eagerly awaiting the film's release on March 8, anticipating the unique blend of horror and drama in 'Shaitan.'









This comeback not only reflects Jyothika's enduring popularity but also adds a fresh chapter to her illustrious career, which is now expanding into. Stay tuned for updates on the much-anticipated release of 'Shaitan' and witness the magic of Jyothika on the big screen once again.