Kalachakra to be remade in Malayalam

Bengaluru: Vasishta N Simha, popularly known for his voice, has carved a niche of his own in Kannada cinema. Now his films are set to test waters in a new territory. The Sandalwood grapevine has it that 'Kalachakra' starring Vasistha is also being produced in Malayalam.



The remake rights of the movie are being sold to Malayalam movie makers.

The reports say that one of the leading producers from Kerala has liked the story of 'Kalachakra' and decided to remake it in Malayalam. But the details of the production house and cast will be announced in a few days.

'Kalachakra' a psychological thriller, has been shot in various locations including Mangalore and Bengaluru and is ready to hit the screen in a few days. Vasishtha N Simha, who has mostly played negative and character roles, turned hero with Nagathihalli Chandrakshekar's 'India v/s England'.

The sources close to the actor says 'Kalachakra', directed by Sumanth Kranthi, will be giving different shades to Vasishtha career as he will be playing four roles of a man in the age group of 25-60.

The music for the Kalachakra is composed by Guru Kiran and the lyrics are written by Chetan Kumar, Kaviraj and Santosh Nayak. Singers Sanjith Hegde, Kailash Kher and Pancham Halibandi have rendered their voices for the movie's songs.

The cinematography for the film has been done by L M Suri and edited by Sunder Raj. The film sees the action sequences from the stunt director Different Dany while the film offers V Murali's choreography. Apart from Vasistha N Simha, the film also has Raksha, Deepak Shetty and Suchindra Prasad in other important roles. The movie is produced under Rashmi Films banner. The team has released its teaser which received a positive response from audience.