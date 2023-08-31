Kang Daniel’s music documentary film to premiere in India on 2nd Sep

PVR Inox Pictures brings the documentary film “Kang daniel: My Parade” of the sensational solo artist, Kang Daniel to the big screen. The eagerly awaited documentary which details the incredible journey of renowned soloist Kang Daniel and his recent world tour, is about to hit theatres. On September 2, 2023 in India, promising an unmatched cinematic experience.

Delve into the captivating documentary chronicling Kang Daniel's ascent to international prominence. This cinematic masterpiece illuminates his achievements, struggles, practices, close friendships, musical artistry, and many unknown aspects of his life. It provides a unique look into the complex persona that has mesmerized the globe by revealing the closely guarded details.

As the winner of the acclaimed reality competition Produce 101 in 2017, Kang Daniel initially won fans' hearts and became a key figure in the K-pop industry. His skyrocketing fame reached new heights as a member of the renowned boy band Wanna One. Presently, his global impact expands as he undertakes his inaugural world tour, enthralling audiences across the US, UK, Germany, France, Singapore, and Malaysia.