Kangana Ranaut declares her assets ahead of Lok Sabha elections

With the election fervor subsiding in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the spotlight now shifts to other states gearing up for assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Amidst the political buzz, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is making headlines as she prepares to contest the Lok Sabha elections from her hometown, Mandi, in Himachal Pradesh.





In a recent disclosure, Kangana revealed her assets worth a whopping 91 crores. Her assets are divided into movable and immovable categories, with 28.7 crores in movable assets and 62.9 crores in immovable assets.



The actress, known for her outspoken nature, also shared details about her properties located in Mumbai, Punjab, and Manali. Alongside her real estate holdings, Kangana possesses 6.7 kilograms of gold and diamond jewellery valued at 3 crores.

Kangana has been actively campaigning in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, connecting with voters and articulating her vision for the constituency. With her formidable assets and bold stance, all eyes are on Kangana as she vies for a seat in the Lok Sabha. The upcoming elections will determine whether the acclaimed actress can translate her popularity into political success.