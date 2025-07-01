'Kannappa' continues its strong run with Rs 2.5 crore on Monday; weekend earnings now stand at Rs 25.90 crore

Live
Kannappa Box Office Collection Day 4: The Mukesh Kumar Singh film starring Akshay Kumar and Prabhas released in theatres on June 27.
Vishnu Manchu film ‘Kannappa’ is running in theatres and is doing decent business at Kannappa box office. It had opened with a positive response from the audience and collected good feedback for its emotional second half, the bang – a star- loaded climax of Prabhas Akshay Kumar cameo, Mohanlal and beyond. Kannappa entered its first Monday with an expected fall, but fared well keeping in mind the weekday.
Kannappa Movie Review
According to the initial estimations of trade analyst Sacnilk the film made around Rs 2.5 crore in its debut Monday, for a total revenue of the sum of 25.90 crore over four days. The film opened to a good amount of 9.35 crore on its first day. It was and then a further the figure of Rs 7.15 crore on the Saturday and the final figure of Rs 6.9 crore on Sunday.
Occupancy trend
The film took a normal plunge in the numbers on Monday, but Kannappa managed to hold on to good footfalls for its Telugu version on the strength of its subject. The Kannappa piracy issue throughout the day was evenly distributed: 10.74% in the morning, 12.08% in the afternoon, 9.41% in the evening and 13.28% in the night shows.
Kannappa in its original language, Telugu, fared the best with a 15.53% occupancy on Monday. Kannappa in Telugu had 12.22% occupancy in the morning shows. This slowly picked up to 16.16% in the afternoon and went up further to reach a high of 17.42% in the evening, and then, 16.32% in the night shows.
In its dubbed release, Kannappa in Hindi had a good opening with an overall occupancy of 9.39%. The occupancy for Kannappa was low for the morning show at 3.91%. Audience attendance increased through the day, at 9.06% in the afternoon, 10.30% for the evening, and 14.29% for the night shows. Kannappa, a Telugu cinema success, is steadily gaining the interest of the north audience.