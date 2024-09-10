‘Kannappa’ team gives b’day treat to Akshay Kumar

Live
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is celebrating his birthday today, and the team behind the upcoming film "Kannappa" is joining in the festivities. The film's producers have extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Kumar, who is set to portray Lord Shiva in this highly anticipated Vishnu Manchu starrer.
In honor of Kumar’s special day, the team has unveiled a captivating pre-look poster from the movie. The image showcases Kumar with a Rudraksha Mala, symbolizing the revered essence of Lord Shiva. This teaser provides a glimpse into Kumar’s powerful portrayal of the deity, emphasizing his profound connection with the character’s spiritual significance.
"Kannappa" features an impressive ensemble cast including Mohan Babu, Prabhas, Mohan Lal, Sharath Kumar, and Kajal Aggarwal. Vishnu Manchu’s son, Avram Baktha Manchu, will also play a significant role as Thinnadu.
Scheduled for a December release, "Kannappa" will be available in all South Indian languages as well as Hindi, promising a grand cinematic experience. Fans are eagerly awaiting the full reveal of Akshay Kumar's look as Lord Shiva, which will be unveiled soon.