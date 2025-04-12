‘Kausalya Tanaya Raghava’ review: A heartfelt tale of love, caste, and humanity

Following the trend of capturing rural life and social themes, Kausalya Tanaya Raghava arrives with a similar 80s village backdrop. Directed by Swamy Patnaik, the film hits thestres, let’s see how it fates at box-office.

Story:

The film begins with a man narrating the story of his grandfather, taking us into a flashback set in the 1980s. Raghava (Rajesh Konchada), the son of Kausalya (Sunita Manohar), belongs to a backward caste and is pursuing college studies in a village. Kavya (Sravani Shetty), a girl from an upper caste, also studies at the same college. They fall in love, but their relationship faces societal hurdles due to caste differences. Matters escalate when a college gang pressures Raghava to confess his love before village elders, resulting in a panchayat decision to separate the couple. The rest of the story explores whether their love survives and how Raghava fulfills his mother’s dream.

Performances:

Rajesh Konchada shines as the innocent and determined Raghava. His portrayal is sincere and emotionally resonant. Sravani Shetty delivers a sweet and subtle performance, complementing Rajesh well. Sunita Manohar as Kausalya is the soul of the film, bringing depth and strength to the narrative. Supporting actors, especially those portraying the college gang and village elders, give convincing performances.

Technicalities:

Director Swamy Patnaik crafts a socially relevant story from a mother's perspective, emphasizing education as a path out of poverty. The narrative is rich in emotion, though slightly overstretched in parts. MM Keeravani's background score elevates the emotional tone. Editing could have been tighter, as certain unnecessary comedy scenes and subplots dilute the core theme. Production values are impressive, with authentic set designs and costumes capturing the era well.

Analysis:

Kausalya Tanaya Raghava succeeds in blending a classic love story with a powerful social message. This film attempts to blend a poignant love story with a meaningful message about caste, poverty, and human values. With strong emotional beats and rooted storytelling, the film makes an honest attempt to touch hearts. Despite minor flaws in pacing and a few unwanted scenes, the film stands strong with its portrayal of humanity over caste. The emotional bond between mother and son and the ultimate triumph of love and education make this a heartfelt cinematic experience. On a whole, the film is a soulful village drama that promotes love, unity, and education above all – Kausalya Tanaya Raghava is worth a watch.

Rating: 3/5