KGF chapter 2 Twitter Review: Netizens Hail Prashanth Neel Direction
After the huge success of Yash's KGF: Chapter 1 movie, the makers announced the sequel for it and raised the expectations on it by roping in ace Bollywood and Kollywood actors.
After the huge success of Yash's KGF: Chapter 1 movie, the makers announced the sequel for it and raised the expectations on it by roping in ace Bollywood and Kollywood actors. The release date of this movie is also postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and now, after the situation is back in control, the makers are all set to releasing Today. here twitter reviews about the KGF chapter 2.
Live Updates
- 14 April 2022 3:08 AM GMT
Expectations completely fullfilled 🔥🔥🔥 #KGFChapter2 pic.twitter.com/MvGrBp3ucu— CRISTIANO (@vetri_ronaldo) April 14, 2022
- 14 April 2022 3:07 AM GMT
Worth the hype! #KGFChapter2— LoneWolf™ (@UrsLoneWolf) April 14, 2022
- 14 April 2022 3:06 AM GMT
#KGFChapter2: ⭐⭐⭐⭐— Kollywood Wings (@KollywoodWings) April 14, 2022
BIG BLOCKBUSTER
Real beast @TheNameIsYash unleashed with over the top praise worthy performance backed by @prashanth_neel's fantastic plot. @duttsanjay is powerful. @TandonRaveena & @SrinidhiShetty7 shines. BGM elevates, stunts & visuals look stunning.
- 14 April 2022 3:04 AM GMT
#KGFChapter2 just stop what your doing & book the next possible available slot to watch it in theatres !!!— Nithesh Shetty (@Hit____man) April 14, 2022
PAN INDIA movie for a reason !!!
It’s not Mad Max but MASS MAXXX 🔥 @KGFTheFilm
- 14 April 2022 3:04 AM GMT
#Kgfchapter2 (4.75/5) - Indha Aattamey Vera 🔥💥 Career best outing from #YashBOSS𓃵 👌🏼 Top notch performance 🔥 U wil jus luv him more ❤ Style & Swag 😘 This gonna be celebrated across the world & wattey screenplay 👏🏻 Music & BGM Woah 💥 #KGF2 = MEGA BB FEAST 🤝🏼— Vicky (@kavin_follower2) April 14, 2022
- 14 April 2022 3:02 AM GMT
#KGFChapter2— Perunovac (@IndusPagan) April 14, 2022
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
It’s impossible to make a movie like this.
- 14 April 2022 3:02 AM GMT
#KGFChapter2: The happiness and excitement you experience after watching a great movie. :)— Ram Venkat Srikar (@RamVenkatSrikar) April 14, 2022
I'm going to sleep for a couple of hours exactly like this. And then wake up and continue hyping it.
Have a great day, folks. pic.twitter.com/fKTuptqFwD
- 14 April 2022 3:02 AM GMT
#KGFChapter2 | #KGF2onApr14 @thenameisyash | #YashBOSS | #KGF2 | #Toofan— Yash Mania (@Rajahuli007) April 14, 2022
🔥🔥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/v6Otqkx0gg
- 14 April 2022 3:01 AM GMT
#KGFChapter2 First Half is just Mass Oora Mass— Muhammed Shibily (@mhdshibily369) April 14, 2022
Intro + Bgm + Inerval Punch 🔥🔥
Till Now Vere Level 💥💥
Personal Review#KGF2
- 14 April 2022 3:01 AM GMT
Blockbuster Movie 🔥— Actor Prabhas (@SantoshPrabhass) April 14, 2022
Go to theaters and get Rockyfied
Congratulations @prashanth_neel & @TheNameIsYash From #Prabhas fans
#KGFChapter2 #Salaar pic.twitter.com/5A6CT2qUU2