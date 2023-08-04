  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Kiara Advani hails the way ‘Game Changer’ is shaping out

Kiara Advani hails the way ‘Game Changer’ is shaping out
x

Kiara Advani hails the way ‘Game Changer’ is shaping out

Highlights

Kiara Advani is currently busy with Ram Charan’s“Game Changer.”

Kiara Advani is currently busy with Ram Charan’s“Game Changer.” This is the second film for Kiara with Charan after the debacle“Vinaya Vidheya Rama.” The movie, directed by Shankar Shanmugham, is currently in the production stage. The actress recently gave some interesting statements about the film.

Kiara said that the team has been shooting the film for two years now and added that they are hoping to complete it by the end of 2023. She stated that Ram Charan is her dear friend and added that there is a lot that can be learned from Shankar.

Kiara noted, “The project is shaping up very well, and my fingers are crossed. It’s everything more than everyone’s imagining. We have put in our sweat and blood for the film.”

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X