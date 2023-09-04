Kiran Abbavaram’s ‘Rules Ranjann’ locks release date

After “Meter,” hero Kiran Abbavaram is coming back to entertain audiences with his new movie, “Rules Ranjann.” Directed by Rathinam Krishna, the flick has Neha Sshetty as the leading lady. The film created much required hype with the promotional content released by the movie team.

The latest info is that the movie has locked its release date. As the news is circulating that Prabhas’ “Salaar” is postponed, though there is no official confirmation, the makers of “Rules Ranjann” decided to release the film on September 28, 2023.

Conversely, the makers must speed up the promotions to make the film reach more audiences. Already, the song “Sammohanuda” is popular among social media and the influencers are busy in making reels and short videos of the song. Lets see how the film reaches to audience.

Divyang Lavania and Murali KrishnaaVemuri, under the Star Light Entertainment banner, produced this film. Amrish is the composer of this movie.







