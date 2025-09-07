Live
‘Kishkindhapuri’ promises a spine-chilling experience, says producer Sahu Garapati
Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas is set to step into the horror genre for the first time with the upcoming thriller Kishkindhapuri. Directed by Kaushik Pegallapati and produced by Sahu Garapati under Shine Screens, the film also stars Anupama Parameswaran in the lead. Scheduled for release on September 12, the film has already created strong buzz with its intriguing promotional material.
Speaking at a press conference, producer Sahu Garapati revealed that the story instantly caught his attention when Kaushik narrated it in early 2024. “It’s not just another horror film. The way the radio voice is woven into the narrative with horror elements makes it very unique,” he shared.
He further added that Bellamkonda, who has so far been seen in mass entertainers, brings a refreshing presence to the film. “Sai garu has done complete justice. The first half entertains, while the second half builds into serious horror. There are also two action sequences,” he said.
Highlighting the scale, Sahu mentioned that a massive set worth two crores was built for the film. On the technical front, Chaitan Bharat composed the music after stepping in for Ajinish Lokenath, delivering what the team describes as “amazing work.”
Calling the film “technically top-notch” with Hollywood-style execution, Sahu assured audiences of a gripping theatrical experience. “There are many shock factors. The censor board had no cuts and appreciated the film,” he concluded, expressing confidence that Kishkindhapuri will thrill audiences this September.