‘Kiss Kiss Kissick’ gears up for a grand release on March 21; team expresses confidence

The much-awaited wholesome entertainer ‘Kiss Kiss Kissick’ is generating significant buzz with its promising promotional content. Directed by Shiv Hare, the film introduces fresh talents like Sushanth, Janya Joshi, and Vidhi, while seasoned actors Vijay Raaz and Murali Sharma play crucial roles. Produced by Vidhi Acharya (V2S Production), wife of renowned choreographer Ganesh Acharya, the film is set for a multi-language release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on March 21.

At the pre-release press meet, Ganesh Acharya, who also plays a key role and handles choreography, expressed gratitude towards Mythri Movie Makers’ Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar for their support. He shared his experience working on ‘Pushpa 1 & 2’ with them, calling it a family-like collaboration. He described ‘Kiss Kiss Kissick’ as a beautiful concept featuring realistic action sequences and nine engaging songs.

Producer Naveen Yerneni praised Ganesh Acharya for his dedication, mentioning that five out of the film’s nine songs are already trending. He expressed confidence in the film’s success. Lead actor Sushanth called the project a perfect commercial package with action, romance, and comedy, thanking Acharya for believing in him. Janya Joshi and Vidhi also shared their excitement, highlighting the film’s engaging storyline and emotional depth.