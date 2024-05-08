‘Aranmanai 4’ Box Office Collection Day 5: Tamannah Bhatia and Raashi Khanna’s Film Collects a Whopping Rs 27.5 Cr

‘Baak,’ the Telugu version of the Tamil horror-comedy ‘Aranmanai 4,’ is creating a stir at the box office. Despite mixed reviews, the film has become a surprise hit, particularly in Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil film industry has been struggling this year. Big releases haven't lived up to expectations, leaving a void at the box office. Aranmanai 4's arrival, then, has been a sigh of relief for many. The film, starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashi Khanna, has not only recovered its costs within five days but is also showing steady growth in collections.



The Tamil version, ‘Aranmanai 4,’ has already turned a profit within five days, collecting a whopping Rs 27.5 crore in Tamil Nadu alone. Trade pundits predict it has the potential to rake in up to Rs 50 crore at the box office.



The story's different in Telugu states. Baak opened strong on Friday and Saturday, likely fueled by the popularity of Tamannaah and Raashi Khanna. However, negative word-of-mouth and a lack of promotions saw collections dip sharply from Sunday onwards. The film has performed poorly on weekdays.



2024 hasn't been kind to Kollywood. With the exception of a few blockbusters like ‘Captain Miller’ and ‘Ayalalan,’ the industry has seen a string of flops. Baak's success, then, is a much-needed shot in the arm for Kollywood, offering some relief to producers who've been facing financial woes.



The success of ‘Aranmanai 4’ has also generated buzz around its OTT release. G5 has reportedly acquired the streaming rights, and the film could be available online within a month.



The plot revolves around Shivani (Tamannaah), who defies tradition with a love marriage. However, tragedy strikes as both she and her husband die under mysterious circumstances. Enter Dr. Maya (Raashii Khanna) and lawyer Sivashankar (Sundar C), who must unravel the truth behind these unsettling events.



Director Sundar C not only helms the project but also reprises his lead role. This is a winning formula, as all the horror films he has directed in the ‘Aranmanai’ franchise have been commercially successful.

