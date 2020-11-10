Dhanush's Heart Of Gold, His Tweet Shows His Love For Fans

Dinesh Kumar, an ardent fan of famous Kollywood actor Dhanush passed away on recently due to health issues. He was the secretary of Dhanush fan's association in Erode. The fans of Dhanush had arranged a condolence meeting to offer prayers to the departed soul.

Tamil star Dhanush too expressed his condolences through twitter. "The sad demise of Dinesh Kumar has really brought frustration, and I am missing him." Thus has stated Dhanush in his tweet. He also tweeted in Tamil stating "Erode district fans club secretary has left us due to ill health. This news has pained me. My condolences to his family members and friends." His final obsequies were performed at his home in the presence of Dhanush fans in Erode.

The tweet of Dhanush is winning hearts on social media. The way the Kollywood actor has articulated is sure to impress anyone.



Fan of another Kollywood actor Vijay had expired in the month of August and a hashtag RIP Bala had started trending on social media.

Dhanush will be next seen in the movie Jagame Thandiram. A huge surprise awaits fans for Diwali as the makers have promised to reveal something interesting from the movie. As per latest update Bujji song from Dhanush's Jagame Thandiram will be released on Diwali (November 13).

Speculation is also rife that Dhanush may reprise the role of Rajinikanth in his father-in-law's biopic which will be directed by Kollywood filmmaker Lingu Swamy. However, there is no official confirmation on this.