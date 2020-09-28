How Much Did Nayanthara Spend On Boyfriend Vignesh Shivan's Birthday?

Besides her spellbound performances in movies, Lady superstar Nayanthara has been in the news for her courtship with the Tamil director Vignesh Shivan. The pair have been posting their dating journey on social media and giving new couple goals to fans and colleagues in the industry.

Their recent social media posts have fuelled rumours that the couple might soon tie the knot. But the pair has so far not opened up about their marriage except sharing their photos together in tourist spots.

Recently, Vignesh shared photos of his moments with Nayanthara in Goa which have gone viral. Prior to this, the director had gone with her to Cochin to celebrate Onam in a private plane. As per fortune tellers' predictions, it is being said that they would get married only after visiting the temple at Cochin.

Their courtship started after Nayanthara acted in Vignesh directorial movie "Naanum Rowdy daan"in 2015 which is being touted as her best performances. Sparks flew and there was great chemistry between them after which they started seeing each other. The movie gave a big break to the actor since than their intimacy developed. Currently, Nayanthara is working in Vignesh directorial "Kaaduvakula rendu Kadhal" besides he is also producing a movie titled "Netrikan" for Nayanthara.

Now, the pair is again in the news about celebration of Vignesh's birthday which is said to have been celebrated with full pomp and pride by Nayanthara. We hear that she has spent about twenty-five lakhs on her boyfriend's birthday celebrations.

This also includes the expenses incurred for the celebration of her mother's birthday too with her close circle. This was shared by none other than the actor herself. A recent post which Vignesh has shared on social media in which Nayanthara is seen carrying a child has confirmed his relationship with her. The director has stated "Greetings to this mother of my children in future on the occasion of world mother's Day'. Now, fans are looking forward to hearing the news of their marriage soon.

