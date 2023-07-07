Janhvi’s Tamil debut: Actress all set to pair up with Pradeep Ranganathan

After making her presence felt in the Hindi film industry, Janhvi Kapoor is foraying into the Telugu film industry with Jr NTR and Koratala Siva’s pan-India action drama, “Devara.” Now, if the latest buzz in the Tamil film circles is to be believed, Janhvi may soon debut in Tamil films too.

The makers of “Love Today” actor-filmmaker Pradeep Ranganathan’s ongoing film as a hero are said to be in talks with Janhvi for the female lead’s role in their movie. The buzz has it that the film’s director Vignesh Shivan had met with Janhvi recently and narrated her the story and her character. Janhvi is yet to sign the dotted line. But as per the sources, the actress is said to be quite positive about the offer. The official news regarding Janhvi’s entry is expected to be out in a few weeks.

This as-yet-untitled film is being produced by legendary Tamil actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan on his Raaj Kamal International Films banner. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer.