Jyothika's new film straight on Amazon Prime?

This was a development that was waiting to happen. With the future of cinema exhibition on public forums like standalone theatres and multiplex screens yet unsure, a golden opportunity, however, limited, has come the way of OTT platforms. Already, there are talks about how Telugu and Tamil film producers are being wooed for getting their pending releases screened over the OTT route as it is an assured way of audience support and a mutual value proposition.

News from Chennai is that Suriya-produced venture titled 'PonmagalVandhal', starring his wife Jyothika in a leading role is to be released on Amazon Prime directly in the first week of May. The deal was struck reportedly for a price of Rs 9 crore with the film's budget expected to be around half of that offer. J J Fredrick is the director of the film.

Tamil cinema had already seen a film ' SethumAyiramPon' released directly on Netflix platform a few months ago. Sensing the trend, observers feel this could be a great route for small films which otherwise too find it difficult to bag theatres and release dates of their choice in multiplexes and single-screen theatres.