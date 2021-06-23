Massive update on KGF: Chapter 2

Yash plays the lead role in the prestigious two part project KGF. Prashanth Neel is the film's director. The film's first part became a big hit at the box office. The second part is due for a grand release soon. The post-production works are currently in progress.

As per the latest reports, Yash is busy with the film's dubbing works. The other actors of the film are simultaneously working on completing the dubbing on time. Actress Malavika also wrapped up the dubbing for the film recently. The film unit will soon take a decision on the release date.

Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Rao Ramesh and others are a part of the film. The complete details of the film will come out soon.

On the other hand, Prashanth Neel is also busy with the shoot of his next film Salaar, starring Prabhas in the lead.