Raghava Lawrence Replaces Rajinikanth in Chandramukhi 2

Kollywood director P Vasu found thundering success in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu when he directed Apthamitra, Chandra Mukhi, and Nagavalli respectively. Now, director P Vasu will commence the first schedule of shooting of "ChandraMukhi 2" in Chennai.

The director is venturing into doing this sequel after a span of 15 years. Earlier, there was a buzz that Rajanikanth would be acting in this sequel under the direction of P vasu. But the Super star stepped back from this project. Now, the actor director Raghav Lawrence has replaced Rajanikanth in this upcoming sequel, it is being said.

Superhit movie "Chandra Mukhi" directed by P Vasu was released in 2005 and its sequel "Chandra Mukhi 2" was supposed to be produced later. But it didn't happen due to various reasons.

Lawrence who has entertained the Tamil audience with his horror series 'Kaanchana", will be the lead actor in the movie "Chandra Mukhi 2". The actor himself has revealed in an interview that he has taken advance payment for this role.

P Vasu is making all the preparations to bring this sequel on the screen. In "Chandra Mukhi" which was released in the year 2005, Jyothika played the lead role. Nayanathara and Shivaji Prabhu were also seen in this movie. It remains to be seen whether these actors will be seen in this sequel also. Earlier P Vasu was reluctant to make this sequel without Rajanikanth but now the director is preparing to produce this sequel sans Rajanikanth.