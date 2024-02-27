Siddharth nods his head for a script by Aishwarya Rajinikanth!

Actor Siddharth, who tasted success with the acclaimed film Chithha (known as Chinna in Telugu), is set to embark on several exciting projects in the near future. The latest buzz surrounding the talented actor suggests a collaboration with a female director, none other than Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth, despite facing a box office setback with her recent film Lal Salaam, featuring the iconic Rajinikanth, seems to have found a new opportunity. Reports indicate that Siddharth has expressed interest in a script presented by Aishwarya and has even requested some adjustments to enhance the narrative.

While Lal Salaam may not have resonated with audiences as expected, Aishwarya's resilience and talent have earned her another chance in the industry. The collaboration with Siddharth adds an intriguing dimension to this upcoming project. Siddharth, known for his discerning choices in films, brings a wealth of experience and creativity to the table.

The details of the script adjustments remain under wraps, leaving fans and the industry curious about the kind of narrative Siddharth and Aishwarya Rajinikanth are set to unveil. As the project develops, the duo's collaboration is poised to generate considerable excitement among cinephiles, eager to witness the magic they create on screen.This venture not only marks Siddharth's commitment to diverse and engaging projects but also presents Aishwarya with an opportunity to showcase her directorial prowess once again. The combination of Siddharth's acting prowess and Aishwarya's directorial vision holds the promise of a captivating cinematic experience. As more details emerge about this collaboration, the industry awaits eagerly to see how this dynamic partnership unfolds on the big screen.