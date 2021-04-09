Sulthan Success Meet: Karthi Makes Rashmika Emotional

Artists who hail from theatre or cinema background easily get emotional when they are off the screen or stage. Actors who make us shed tears, or laugh, or shout with excitement in theatres are different in their personal life.

We came across one such instance recently after the success event of Tamil movie "Sultan". Sandalwood actress Rashmika Mandanna, we know, has become the national crush after the actress carved a niche for herself across industries, with her efforts. She has been grabbing opportunities in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and now in Hindi and is on her way to reaching the acme of fame.



The Pogaru actress has shared screen space with many famous stars in other languages like Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Vijay Devarakonda, Nani, Nagarjuna, Nithiin, and Karthi of Kollywood and has earned appreciation from critics too. Rashmika Mandanna and Karthi starrer "Sulthan" which released last week, has got a grand opening and is successfully running in theatres.

To celebrate this success, the team had arranged a grand event on April 7. Rashmika, who is currently busy with her movies in Bollywood, could not join the Sulthan team for this function. But the team did not forget to remember Rashmika with gratitude on the occasion.

Actor Karthi who spoke on the occasion showered praises on Rashmika during the course of his speech on this occasion. "The big fan following which Rashmika Mandanna has is one of the reasons for the movie "Sultan" to get such a grand opening," thus stated the actor and further praised her for all her hard work during the production of this movie.

Journalist Ramesh Bala has tweeted these words of Karthi about Rashmika Mandanna. Rashmika has responded emotionally to this tweet.

"Karthi sir, dont speak with so much of love. I feel like crying. The movie has succeeded because of everyone, and because of the efforts of all of us," thus stated Rashmika Mandanna.

"Sulthan" is Rashmika's debut movie in Tamil. Currently, Rashmika who has walked towards Bollywood, is working in two movies. One is with Siddharth Malhothra in "Mission Majnu' and another with Amitabh Bachchan in the movie "Good Bye". Rashmika will be next seen in the Telugu flick with Allu Arjun in "Pushpa" which is due for release.