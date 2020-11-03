Sun Pictures To Bankroll Thalaivar 169?

While the news about Kollywood Super star Rajinikanth's exit from politics has disappointed fans a great deal, the news about his 169th movie is creating some buzz.

We already told you that Rajinikanth is considering the possibility of staying away from active politics owing to his health conditions. However, what could come as music to the ears of his fans is the news that the Kollywood Thalaiva will be very much involved in movie activities.

Sun Pictures which is currently producing the Rajinikanth movie "Annathe" with Rajinikanth in the lead role is gearing up to produce the super star's 169th film.

For the time being, the movie is named "Thalaivar 169". We hear that the super star signed up for this movie after elaborate discussions with the makers. Earlier, there was news about Rajinikanth teaming up with Kamal Haasan for a movie which was supposed to be helmed by the young director Lokesh Kanakaraj.

But the Superstar stepped back from the project due to the Corona menace. Currently Rajinikanth is working in "Annathe" Which is being directed by Shiva. The shooting of this movie ia said to have resumed at Hyderabad's famed Ramoji Film City studios after a break caused by the Coronavirus lockdown.