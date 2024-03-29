Suriya's 44th Film with Director Karthik Subbaraju Announced!

South Indian superstar Suriya is a familiar face to both Telugu and Tamil audiences. He's known for delivering hits regardless of box office results and consistently seeks out unique stories and characters. This dedication to fresh narratives is evident in his upcoming projects.

Suriya's current film, ‘Kanguva,’ promises a grand historical experience. Scheduled for a pan-India release, the movie has already generated buzz with its posters and teasers. Fans are particularly anticipating Suriya's performance, and the film's high budget hints at a visually stunning production. Disha Patani joins the cast as the leading lady, while Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Deol, and Yogi Babu play key roles. ‘Kanguva’ is reportedly made on a massive scale of Rs. 250 crores, aiming to be a pan-India blockbuster with a target collection of Rs. 1000 crores.

But Suriya isn't resting on his laurels. He's already lined up his next project, ‘Surya 43,’ with director Sudha Kongara, known for her acclaimed film ‘Aakasham Nee Haddura.’ Discussions for this movie are complete, and it's expected to release after ‘Kanguva.’

Demonstrating his relentless work ethic, Suriya has signed on for yet another project even before ‘Surya 43’ hits theatres. He'll be collaborating with the renowned Tamil director Karthik Subbaraj for his 44th film. The news and a fresh poster featuring ‘Surya 44’ have sent fans into a frenzy!