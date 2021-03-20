Suriya's Singam Director Hari Hospitalised

Blockbuster Kollywood movie Singam, which created a lot of buzz and changed the way people perceive the police department is back in the news. This time it's not for the movie, but the director.

We hear that Singam director Hari Gopala Krishna has been admitted to a private hospital after he was indisposed due to cough and fever. The director was shooting at Palani with actor Arun Vijay for a new movie. It is said that one of the crew members on the sets had tested positive for Corona and close on the heels of this incident, the director too suffered fever and cough.

However, fortunately for him, the Tamil director tested negative for Corona and as a precautionary measure he was admitted to a private hospital. It may be recalled that this director has given many hit movies like Saami, Singam 3, Singam 2, Poojai, Saami 2 and several other movies. He is best known for his Singam series. Singam was also dubbed into Telugu and remade in Hindi with Ajay Devgn reprising the role played by Suriya Sivakumar in the Tamil original. The Hindi version raked in a whopping Rs 148 crore at the box office while the Tamil version racked up 90, 122 and 110 crores respectively from its three parts.

Currently, Hari is doing a movie with Arun Vijay and Priya Bhavani. Prakash Raj, Radhika Sharath Kumar, Yogi Babu, and KGF fame Garuda Ram will also be seen in this movie.