Tamil fans await Rashmika debut

In just around half-a-dozen films within a span of two years, Rashmika Mandanna has risen to the top in both Telugu and Kannada film industries. While her stature in both these movie industries is quite strong as of present, her Tamil debut is being eagerly awaited by the Chennai fans who have wholeheartedly patronised her films released in other languages.



'Sultan' is her launch pad in Tamil in which she is to be paired with Karthi, who has been riding high on the success of 'Khaidi' which was both critically and commercially appreciated. With the lockdown bogging down many such ventures in all major Indian language film industries, this heroine too has been biding her time at home, selectively posting her pictures on digital platforms.

Recently, in one of her online interactions she told off a pesky fan who wanted her to take a video shoot of her residence by telling him that domestic space is private and she would rather keep it that way. It's a fact that modern actresses have selectively maintained checks and balances when they wish to guard their individual space and not allow any violations in this regard.