Thala plans to arrive during Independence Day weekend

Thala Ajith was last seen in the 2019 film Nerkonda Parvaai. Currently, he is shooting for his upcoming movie Valimai which is being directed by H. Vinoth. If the latest buzz is anything to go by, the makers of this film are planning to release it on August 12th during the Independence Day weekend.



The producers want to release the film only when the cinema halls open with full capacity. They think that the Independence Day weekend will be an apt time for the release. As the movie will have a patriotic touch, it will be an added advantage to release it during that weekend.

The makers recently wrapped up the shoot in various locations like Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan. They will soon move to Spain to shoot the last schedule. Ajith is playing the role of a police officer in it. Huma Qureshi is the heroine of the film and Telugu actor Karthikeya is playing the role of antagonist. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music of Valimai.