Thalapathy Vijay's Master Producer Is Upset

Kollywood actor ilayathalapathy Vijay's upcoming movie Master is back in news. The most awaited Tamil movie stars Malavika Mohanan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead key roles besides Vijay. The movie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Kaithi fame.

While April 9 had been set as the movie's initial theatrical release date, it had to be pushed because of the shutdown of theatres because of coronavirus lockdown.

Meanwhile, with Suriya deciding to opt for a digital release for his actress wife's courtroom drama Ponmagal Vanthal which was produced by his banner, rumour mills are abuzz with talks that Vijay's Master too may be released on OTT.

However, the movie producer Xavier Britto in an instagram interview shot down those rumours saying they were baseless. Now, rumours of Master getting a digital release is back and once again an event manager has shot down rumours saying these are false. Also, he has gone on to add that the movie which will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video was a Korean movie Master and not the Tamil flick starring Master. This has upset the producer who seems to have got tired of rubbishing these rumours about the movie being released on OTT.

The makers of Vijay's Master have reassured movie buffs that no matter how late, the movie will indeed hit theatres and not any OTT platform.

So, Vijay fans who have been waiting to catch the action on the big screen can take heart that they get to see the Vijay and Sethupathi faceoff which is said to be a highlight of the movie on the big screen and not just on OTT.