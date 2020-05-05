Thaman to score music for A R Murugadoss film?

Almost eight years after its release, the duo of A R Murugadoss and Thalapathy Vijay has been contemplating a sequel to their 2012 hit film 'Thuppakki'. It was a mega-hit of both, having combined together for the first time. Of course, all action is on the next film ' Master' of Vijay which is drawing in a lot of media attention for a whole variety of reasons.

A project Thalapathy 65 is currently being discussed in the Tamil film circles and this is what may be the film that the successful actor-director pair may be contemplating feels Chennai movie industry sources.

What is interesting is S Thaman is being considered for this film's musical score, as his ratings after the Allu Arjun flick ' Ala Vaikunthapuramulo' is at a dizzying high. He is in fact, not unused to the Tamil film circles as he has had 35 and more films under his baton with that industry. And then, he has 100 + films in Telugu and is comfortable like the other young music director, Devi Sri Prasad, to shift between Tamil and Telugu language industries effortlessly.