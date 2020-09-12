Vijay’s ‘Master’ to be on Amazon Prime soon?

Peer pressure and the need to be alive in the minds of his fans seem to be working big time in the minds of 'Thalapathy' Vijay and his production team.

With Suriya's next and Vijay Sethupathy's forthcoming releases taking the OTT and DTH routes, Vijay's film ' Master' pending release was often the target of speculation about how it will be screened in the months to come.



The discussions circled around the rate at which the film was supposed to be bought and how both the buyer ( OTT platforms) and the seller were indulging in hard bargains. Now once again, it is being whispered that Amazon Prime has almost sealed a deal with the producers and the film would be shown on its platform to over 200 countries in the world, reports Dina Thanthi.

Tamil films have had a torrid time on the OTT platform till now with many releases since May failing to appeal to the audience in the State and in its dubbed versions across the global market. Will the heroes step in and change the trend, one has to wait and watch.