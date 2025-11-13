‘Koragajja’ audio gets a grand launch; film to release soon

Following the massive success of Kantara, Kannada cinema is once again turning to its cultural roots with Koragajja, a film inspired by the divine protector worshipped across Tulu Nadu, parts of Karnataka, Kerala, and Mumbai. The film, produced by Thrivikram Sapalya under Thrivikrama Cinemas and Success Films, is directed by Sahitya Akademi Award winner Sudheer Attavar.

Music for Koragajja is composed by Gopi Sundar, and a grand audio launch recently took place in Mangaluru with immense fanfare. The event featured the cast in themed attire and drew large crowds. The album includes songs by top artists like Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, Shankar Mahadevan, Javed Ali, and Armaan Malik, released through Zee Music.

Producer Thrivikram Sapalya expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming response to the film’s posters and motion posters, promising an exciting release soon. Director Sudheer Attavar stated that Koragajja continues the proud tradition of Kannada cinema producing globally resonant stories.

Actresses Shruti and Bhavya, along with actor Sandeep Soparkar, shared their excitement about being part of such a culturally rich project. Currently in post-production, Koragajja has already built strong anticipation, positioning itself as the next major cultural spectacle from Kannada cinema.