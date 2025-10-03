Live
- Everyone knows the person behind Prajwal Revanna’s case: Deve Gowda
- Dhruv Jurel Shines with Maiden Test Century Against West Indies
- Natural consequence of Pakistan's oppressive approach: India on PoK protests
- Bollywood Actress Mouni Roy Grand launched of Kamal Lifestyle House by Kamal Watch Co. At Hitech City
- Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Day 1: ₹18.50 Cr
- RBI proposes easier rules for companies to raise foreign currency loans
- CM Yogi’s affectionate moments with children at Gorakhnath Temple
- The Yogi govt is giving daughters a new flight of self-reliance through ‘Driving my Dreams’
- Government committed to bring prosperity to people’s lives: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
- Golden Hour is important for reporting cybercrimes: CM Fadnavis
Kranthi Madhav’s ‘Production No. 5’ with Chaitanya Rao launches
Director Kranthi Madhav, known for hits like Onamalu, Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju, and World Famous Lover, has officially launched his next romantic...
Director Kranthi Madhav, known for hits like Onamalu, Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju, and World Famous Lover, has officially launched his next romantic venture, Production No. 5, under Sreeyas Chitra and Purna Naidu Productions. The film stars Chaitanya Rao Madadi, Ira, and Sakhi in lead roles and promises a fresh, heartfelt love story.
The Dussehra launch on October 3rd featured a traditional pooja. Director Deva Katta gave the inaugural clap, KL Damodar Prasad switched on the camera, and Vara Mullapudi directed the first scene. Producers Purna Naidu and Srikanth V formally handed over the script to Kranthi Madhav.
Ira makes her Telugu debut, while Sakhi, previously seen in Bengali serials, also enters the Telugu industry. Chaitanya Rao expressed his excitement about working again with Kranthi Madhav, citing their strong professional bond.
Producer Purna Naidu highlighted the meaningful collaboration, emphasizing the director’s signature storytelling, while Kranthi Madhav shared that the film will be shot on a grand scale across picturesque locations. The project is shaping up to be a contemporary love story with mass appeal, aiming for a 2026 release.