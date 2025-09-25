Kushi 25-Year Anniversary Re-Release: Details Inside

The popular romance Kushi, which turned 25 years old in May, is coming back to theaters on September 25. It is directed by SJ Suryah and stars Vijay and Jyothika.

Sakthi Film Factory is working with AM Rathnam for the re-release. They also brought back Vijay’s hit movie Ghilli in 2024, which was a big success.

The movie also features Vivekh, Mumtaj, Vijayakumar, and Nizhalgal Ravi. Jeeva did the cinematography, and B. Lenin and VT Vijayan handled the editing.

Fans can now enjoy Kushi again on the big screen and relive this classic romance.