Kushi 25-Year Anniversary Re-Release: Details Inside
Highlights
The classic romance Kushi, starring Vijay and Jyothika, is returning to theaters on September 25 for its 25th anniversary. Re-released by Sakthi Film Factory and AM Rathnam, fans can relive this timeless hit.
The popular romance Kushi, which turned 25 years old in May, is coming back to theaters on September 25. It is directed by SJ Suryah and stars Vijay and Jyothika.
Sakthi Film Factory is working with AM Rathnam for the re-release. They also brought back Vijay’s hit movie Ghilli in 2024, which was a big success.
The movie also features Vivekh, Mumtaj, Vijayakumar, and Nizhalgal Ravi. Jeeva did the cinematography, and B. Lenin and VT Vijayan handled the editing.
Fans can now enjoy Kushi again on the big screen and relive this classic romance.
