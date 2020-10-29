Lag Gaye Hai Lauke A Chartbuster

'Comedy Couple' is a recent release on ZEE5, a platform with abundance of original content, varied in genres and language. The OTT platform is leading the way with its new age content.

The film has garnered great reviews from the audience and critics like.



The film, based in Gurgaon, is set against the backdrop of the burgeoning stand-up comedy scene in the city. It revolves around the comedy couple who are also real-life lovers. They are a laugh-riot on stage, with their sharp and witty take on a variety of issues like finding romance in the city while grappling with the same problems off-stage. When one of their comedy acts go viral, their professional and personal lives collide, resulting in uncomfortable truths and bittersweet realizations, which they must navigate to make sense of their relationship. The screenplay promises to be an astutely observed and an insightful take on love and life in a bustling city and what it takes to survive here, served with sharp humour and ready wit.



An upbeat rap 'Lag Gaye Hai Lauke' created by renowned artist Dub Sharma has been released. The song summarises modern relationships.



Dub Sharma expresses, "It was interesting when ZEE5 approached me to do a track for the film 'Comedy Couple', in fact it was Saqib Saleem's idea. I was intrigued and took this up immediately. I got total creative freedom to make this track using the popular and funny dialogues in the film. The title 'Lag Gaye Hai Lauke' synergises with the life of 'Comedy Couple' and is very relatable. I hope the track catches on. I have a feeling that people will love it."

Produced by Yoodlee Films, 'Comedy Couple' stars Saqib Saleem, Shweta Basu Prasad, Pooja Bedi, Rajesh Tailang, Aadar Malik, Pranay Manchanda, Jasmeet Singh Bhatia, Subhq Rajput. It is directed by Nachiket Samant.



Comedy Couple is streaming now on ZEE5.

