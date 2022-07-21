Liger Trailer: Vijay Devarakonda And Ramya Krishnan Stunned With Their Intense Drama…

From the day of the announcement itself there are a lot of expectations on the Liger movie. Having Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Pandey as the lead actors and that too being a Puri Jagannadh's directorial, the makers also never let the momentum get dropped. With the amazing motion posters and first looks, the hype reached a notch higher and with the trailer launch, it just touched the sky!

The introduction of Ramya Krishnan's character and her intensity is just out-of-the-box! As expected the makers launched the trailer at Sudarshan theatre, RTC X Roads amid a huge fan base and Megastar Chiranjeevi also dropped in on his Twitter page and extended best wishes to the whole team of this sports drama…



Along with Chiranjeevi, even Vijay, Ananya, Charmee and Karan Johar also launched the trailer on their Twitter pages… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, Megastar also wrote, "And here goes the #Liger Trailer Puri Strikes Again! Raising expectations sky high.. All The Very Best to Entire Team! https://youtu.be/koYN8qSk_Us

@TheDeverakonda @ananyapandayy @MikeTyson @karanjohar #PuriJagannadh @Charmmeofficial @apoorvamehta18 @iamVishuReddy @RonitBoseRoy

In the trailer poster, Vijay is seen fighting on a street holding a wooden rod. He looked rugged sporting a casual look. Going with the trailer, it starts off with Ramya Krishnan who is essaying the role of VD's mother introducing him as the child of Lion and Tiger and tagging him as 'Liger'. She also looked amazing in a complete classy avatar but holds the mass appeal with her extraordinary dialogue delivery! She is definitely a surprise package of the day. VD and his mother are seen running the Chaiwala stall and he is also seen involved in some street fights.

But after Ronit Roy who is his boxing coach finds his talent, he trains him and takes him to the International level boxing competitions. His love tale with glam doll Ananya Pandey and rivalry with his fellow participants also hype up the trailer. Well, another surprise package of the trailer is VD will be seen stuttering yet delivers his best! In the end, once again the makers showed off their mark by introducing Mike Tyson and he gives back a counter to VD doling out, "If you are a fighter, then what am I"? His cunning smile ends the trailer and just makes us go aww…

Liger movie is helmed by ace director Puri Jagannadh and is jointly bankrolled by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Jagannadh under the Dharma Productions and Puri Connects banners. This movie will be released in Telugu and Hindi languages and will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages! It has Ananya Pandey as the lead actress and Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Ali, Makarand, Shah, Abdul and Mike Tyson in other important roles.

Vijay Devarakonda flew also underwent intense training in Thailand to best fit the bill for the MME boxer role in this sports drama! Liger will hit the big screens in the next month i.e on 25th August, 2022!