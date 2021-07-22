Luckily, I have been part of good projects, says Adarsh Gourav

Actor Adarsh Gourav, who gained global recognition with his performance in "The White Tiger", is gearing up for the release of his next project, the web series "Hostel Daze" season 2. He calls himself lucky to be part of good projects.

"I was looking for work and 'Hostel Daze' was a good show, and then I came to know that TVF was making it and it was an instant yes! It was a solid written show and I feel lucky I have been part of good projects and 'Hostel Daze' is one of them," Adarsh said.

Taking the narrative of four naive and vulnerable wingmates, Ankit, Chirag, Jaat and Jhantoo; forward in the second season, this series is all about their adventures in an engineering hostel in India.

The actor says he loves his character Ankit. "If you give me a choice, I would love to do the iconic Jhantoo character but I love my character (Ankit) as well. It was really interesting to do because he was really naïve and very innocent when you see him in the first year, he's shy.

So, for me to play Ankit was also unique an out of the box because all the other characters I had played had more flaws than Ankit. So, playing this role for me was refreshing," the actor said, who returns to play the engineering student Ankit.

The 27-year-old actor added, "It was like getting in touch with my own self when I was 13 or 14 years old. Because I think the 13 or 14-year-old Adarsh would have been similar to 20 or 21-year-old Ankit."

The actor-singer says he had a blast shooting for "Hostel Daze". "We are all the same age, just difference of two to three years.

Ahsaas is probably the youngest amongst us but, we vibe along, get each other's jokes, we know each other so well now. It's genuinely like going and having a party for one month while shooting for 'Hostel Daze'," he said. "Hostel Daze Season 2" is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 23.