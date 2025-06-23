MamithaBaiju looks cute in ‘Dude’ FL

Young sensation Pradeep Ranganathan, riding high on back-to-back hits, is currently starring in the pan-India film Dude, produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Directed by Keerthishwaran, the film is being crafted as a youthful entertainer. MamithaBaiju, known for her impressive performance in Premalu, plays the female lead, while veteran actor Sarath Kumar will be seen in a pivotal role.

The first-look posters of Pradeep and Mamitha received a highly positive response from audiences. On MamithaBaiju’s birthday, the makers unveiled a special poster introducing her character ‘Kural’. The poster, showcasing her charm and elegance, has gone viral on social media. With the buzz she created in Premalu, Mamitha is now poised to captivate audiences in Dude.

The film boasts a strong technical crew. Music is being composed by young sensation Sai Abhyankar, while cinematography is handled by NikethBommi. Latha Naidu is onboard as the production designer and Bharat Vikraman serves as the editor.

With full-scale production underway, the team is working at jet speed to deliver a festive entertainer for Diwali. Dude is set for a grand release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.