‘Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu’ title glimpse unveiled, fans celebrate in style

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s birthday this year turned into a grand festival for his fans as the makers of his highly awaited collaboration with director Anil Ravipudi unveiled the film’s title and glimpse. What had been trending as #Mega157 and #ChiruAnil has now officially been revealed as Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, with the tagline Pandagaki Vasthunnaru.

The glimpse showcases vintage Chiranjeevi energy with a stylish modern twist. It opens with Chiru stepping out in commanding fashion, surrounded by commandos, before cutting to striking visuals of him descending steps with a gun and walking alongside a horse through a smoky, green hill station. Each frame brims with mass appeal, amplified by Victory Venkatesh’s powerful voiceover announcing the title.

Chiranjeevi’s effortless charisma — his walk, screen presence, and even the way he lights a smoke — reminds audiences why he remains Tollywood’s ultimate crowd-puller. Director Anil Ravipudi seems to have crafted a balance between a stylish, never-before-seen avatar of Chiru while preserving his timeless charm.

The grandeur is further enhanced by Sameer Reddy’s cinematography and the lavish scale mounted by Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments. Adding a nostalgic touch, Bheems’ remix of the cult hit Love Me My Hero from Rowdy Alludu sets the tone perfectly.

Releasing this Sankranthi 2026, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu promises to be nothing short of a cinematic festival.