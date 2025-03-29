Manju Warrier on stardom: It’s a beautiful bond, not a barrier

National Award-winning actress Manju Warrier sees stardom not as a boundary but as a bridge that strengthens her connection with people. Reflecting on her deep bond with Kerala, she expressed how she feels a sense of belonging wherever she goes.

Speaking about her perspective on fame, Manju shared, “I don’t know. I can say I am happy… That I am… Especially in Kerala, I am not a stranger to anyone. I can go to any house at any point of the day, night or day, and ask for a glass of water, and they will give it to me.” She added, “They won’t even question why I am there, and that is something I truly cherish.”

Manju, who made her acting debut in 1995 with Sakshyam, has worked in over 50 films in her three-decade-long career. Her remarkable journey has earned her multiple accolades, including a National Film Award and a Kerala State Film Award.

Currently, Manju is basking in the success of her latest release, L2: Empuraan, the highly anticipated sequel to Lucifer. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the action thriller continues the gripping narrative of its predecessor. The film stars Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, Tovino Thomas, Andrea Tivadar, Jerome Flynn, Indrajith Sukumaran, Eriq Ebouaney, and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

Originally planned for a mid-2020 release, L2: Empuraan faced delays due to the pandemic before finally hitting theaters on March 27. With Lucifer envisioned as a trilogy, the second installment builds on the legacy of the blockbuster, further elevating its grand cinematic universe.