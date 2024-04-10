Live
- PM’s vision set to revolutionise gaming in India, say creators after meeting Narendra Modi
- SC stays MP High Court's order, allows Christian community prayer meeting in Indore
- Derbyshire sign Daryn Dupavillon for 2024 County season
- A phone call from PM Modi at 2.30 AM: Social worker recalls morale-boosting experience during Covid
- Most sectors end in green as Nifty closes at record high
- Child trafficking gang busted in Delhi, two infants rescued
- Polling in MP's Betul Lok Sabha seat now to be held on May 7
- Celebrate Eid with gifts from the latest collections!
- Rahul Gandhi on Rajasthan tour on April 11 to address election meetings in Bikaner, Jodhpur LS seats
- Musk arriving in India this month to meet PM Modi, announce investment plans: Report
Just In
Manjummel Boys Telugu Version Breaks Record for Highest Opening Day Ticket Sales for Dubbed Malayalam Film
Manjummel Boys' Telugu dub smashed opening day records, doubling the film's earnings! This Malayalam hit is now a pan-India blockbuster.
The Malayalam survival thriller Manjummel Boys, directed by Chidambaram and starring Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi, has become a box office sensation. After dominating the Malayalam market, the movie's Telugu dubbed version premiered in April and has quickly become a huge hit there as well.
Manjummel Boys' Telugu debut wasn't just successful, it was record-breaking. The film shattered the record for the highest number of tickets sold on opening day for a dubbed Malayalam film in Telugu. This impressive feat highlights the movie's universal appeal and its ability to enthrall audiences across languages.
The positive word-of-mouth surrounding the Telugu version was undeniable. Theatres, witnessing the strong response, added more screenings to accommodate the surge in audience demand. This enthusiasm translated into box office figures as well. Manjummel Boys' earnings doubled on the second day compared to its opening day, showcasing the movie's growing popularity.
This phenomenal performance not only propelled the Telugu version's success but also significantly boosted the movie's overall earnings. By combining both versions' collections, Manjummel Boys has raked in a whopping Rs 226 crore worldwide, solidifying its status as a bona fide blockbuster.