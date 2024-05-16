Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Srinagar on two-day visit to Valley

Live
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Srinagar on Thursday evening on a two-day visit to the Valley.
Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Srinagar on Thursday evening on a two-day visit to the Valley.
BJP's National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, who is also party's in charge for Jammu and Kashmir, welcomed Shah at the airport along with J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina and other local leaders.
Immediately after his arrival, the Home Minister held meetings with 'pahari' and Sikh delegations.
He is also scheduled to meet members of the civil society and trade union delegations in Srinagar on Friday besides interacting with the party leaders to discuss the political situation in the UT.
Since the MCC is in force in the country at present, no government dignitary or anyone from the UT or central services received the Home Minister.
Except for the regular security arrangements, no official courtesy or protocol will be extended to Shah during his stay in Srinagar.