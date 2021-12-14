'Marakkar' to stream on Amazon Prime

'Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea' which is a Malayalam high budget film starring Mohanlal recently hit the theatres. Touted to be an epic historical drama, Mohanlal appeared as Kunjali Marakkar IV who was the Naval Chieftain of Zamorin of Calicut in the film.

The film recently got released in the theatres on December 2nd but got bombed at the box office. It has failed to connect with the audience but is all set to test its luck on the OTT platform. The film is ready to get streamed on Amazon Prime video from 17 December. Recently Mohanlal starrer 'Drishyam 2' got released on the digital platforms and became a massive hit. Now Mohanlal is all set to test his luck with 'Marakkar'.

Suneil Shetty, Prabhu, Keerthy, Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan played crucial roles in the film. Priyadarshan helmed this project.