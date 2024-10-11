Mathangi Media Announces Production No 1

Director Krishna is all set to helm a new feel-good entertainer rooted in the picturesque rural landscape of Telangana. The film, produced under the banners of Matangi Media Works by Saraswati Mounika and Deepa Vijaya Lakshmi Naidu Creations by Akula Vijaya Lakshmi, has been officially announced as Production No. 1.

The makers expressed their excitement about launching the film on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dasami. They conveyed their hopes for the movie to not only win the hearts of audiences but also receive blessings from Maa Durga for a successful journey.

Set to be a full-length entertainer, the film aims to captivate audiences with its engaging storyline and humorous elements. The technical team is expected to be strong, promising high production values and creativity.

Details regarding the cast and crew are anticipated to be revealed soon. The film features a story by Venkat Goud, dialogues penned by Karra Narendar Reddy, and Anil Godugula serving as the chief associate director. The anticipation surrounding this project is already building, and fans are eager to learn more about the talented ensemble that will bring this entertaining narrative to life.